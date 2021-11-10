Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.500-$0.520 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $255 million-$265 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $226.57 million.

UPST stock traded down $57.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $256.59. The stock had a trading volume of 14,405,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,952,244. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $314.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.95. Upstart has a 52-week low of $22.61 and a 52-week high of $401.49.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.39. On average, equities analysts forecast that Upstart will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on UPST shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Upstart from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America lowered Upstart from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Upstart from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered Upstart from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Upstart from $192.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $257.64.

In other Upstart news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.78, for a total value of $7,217,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.43, for a total value of $28,178,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,346,462 shares of company stock valued at $536,739,772. Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

