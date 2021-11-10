Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.500-$0.520 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $255 million-$265 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $226.57 million.
UPST stock traded down $57.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $256.59. The stock had a trading volume of 14,405,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,952,244. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $314.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.95. Upstart has a 52-week low of $22.61 and a 52-week high of $401.49.
Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.39. On average, equities analysts forecast that Upstart will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.
In other Upstart news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.78, for a total value of $7,217,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.43, for a total value of $28,178,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,346,462 shares of company stock valued at $536,739,772. Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.
About Upstart
Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.
