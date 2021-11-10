Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 188.22% and a negative return on equity of 20.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.57) earnings per share.

Shares of Lemonade stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,309,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,331,817. Lemonade has a 52 week low of $55.15 and a 52 week high of $188.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.69 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.48.

In related news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.24, for a total value of $39,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total transaction of $319,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,000 shares of company stock worth $1,843,420. 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lemonade stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 344,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,542 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.56% of Lemonade worth $37,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

LMND has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Lemonade from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Lemonade from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lemonade from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.86.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

