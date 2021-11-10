Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of ABSI traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.89. 731,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,334. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.29. Absci has a 52 week low of $9.62 and a 52 week high of $31.53.

ABSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Absci from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered Absci from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Absci in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Absci in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Absci in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Absci Corporation is the AI-powered synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as the next generation of therapeutics. The company’s Creation(TM) Platform involved in discovery of novel biotherapeutic drug candidates and generation of the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process.

