Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.22-0.26 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.22. Certara also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.220-$0.260 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on CERT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Certara from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Certara from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERT traded down $1.97 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,036,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,692. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.02. Certara has a 12 month low of $23.75 and a 12 month high of $45.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 5.82.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Certara will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William F. Feehery sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total transaction of $2,943,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jieun W. Choe sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total transaction of $354,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 330,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,366,114.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,533,569 shares of company stock worth $436,048,338 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Certara stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) by 1,297.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,318 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,866 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Certara were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 48.87% of the company’s stock.

Certara Company Profile

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

