Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 188.22% and a negative return on equity of 20.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS.

NYSE LMND traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.86. 2,309,585 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,331,817. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.69 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.48. Lemonade has a 12-month low of $55.15 and a 12-month high of $188.30.

Get Lemonade alerts:

In related news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 500 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.24, for a total value of $39,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 15,000 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $1,123,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,000 shares of company stock worth $1,843,420 in the last three months. Insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lemonade stock. Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,101,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,772,000. Lemonade makes up about 58.3% of Thrive Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Thrive Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.95% of Lemonade at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LMND. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Lemonade from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Lemonade in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.86.

About Lemonade

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

See Also: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.