Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Angel Oak Mortgage stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.11. 84,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,193. Angel Oak Mortgage has a fifty-two week low of $15.70 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This is an increase from Angel Oak Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

In other Angel Oak Mortgage news, Director W D. Minami acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.75 per share, with a total value of $79,875.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Angel Oak Mortgage stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer downgraded Angel Oak Mortgage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Angel Oak Mortgage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.83.

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

