Melanie M. Nealis Sells 1,000 Shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) Stock

Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) insider Melanie M. Nealis sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total value of $100,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ HLIO traded up $2.53 on Wednesday, reaching $110.75. The stock had a trading volume of 188,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,785. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.15 and a 12-month high of $111.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.98.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $223.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.93 million. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is 16.22%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLIO. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Helios Technologies by 119.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Helios Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Helios Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies during the second quarter worth $81,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 168.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HLIO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Helios Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Helios Technologies from $89.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Helios Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

