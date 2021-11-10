The Rank Group (LON:RNK) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $177.06

The Rank Group Plc (LON:RNK) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 177.06 ($2.31) and traded as low as GBX 160 ($2.09). The Rank Group shares last traded at GBX 161 ($2.10), with a volume of 69,950 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Rank Group in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

Get The Rank Group alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 169.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 176.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.70. The stock has a market capitalization of £730.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.53.

In other news, insider John O’Reilly sold 15,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 170 ($2.22), for a total transaction of £25,955.60 ($33,911.16).

About The Rank Group (LON:RNK)

The Rank Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gaming services in Great Britain, Spain, Belgium, and India. It operates through Grosvenor Venues, Mecca Venues, Digital, and International Venues segments. The company offers a range of casino table games, including roulette, blackjack, baccarat, and poker; electronic roulette and slots machine games; and community games, such as bingo, as well as sports betting and food, drink and live entertainment.

Featured Article: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for The Rank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Rank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.