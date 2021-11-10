St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,496.85

St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,496.85 ($19.56) and traded as high as GBX 1,619 ($21.15). St. James’s Place shares last traded at GBX 1,619 ($21.15), with a volume of 725,524 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have commented on STJ shares. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,810 ($23.65) to GBX 1,837 ($24.00) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,770 ($23.13) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,642 ($21.45) to GBX 1,635 ($21.36) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,307 ($17.08) to GBX 1,355 ($17.70) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, St. James’s Place has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,515.88 ($19.81).

Get St. James's Place alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of £8.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.83, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 3.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,572.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,500.49.

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for St. James's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. James's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.