Relx (LON:REL) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,045.01

Relx Plc (LON:REL)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,045.01 ($26.72) and traded as high as GBX 2,363 ($30.87). Relx shares last traded at GBX 2,330 ($30.44), with a volume of 2,196,379 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on REL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 2,500 ($32.66) to GBX 2,540 ($33.19) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 2,050 ($26.78) to GBX 2,300 ($30.05) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) price objective on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 2,135 ($27.89) price objective on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Relx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,281.64 ($29.81).

Get Relx alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,201.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,048.03. The firm has a market cap of £45.66 billion and a PE ratio of 33.79.

In other Relx news, insider Paul Walker acquired 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,202 ($28.77) per share, with a total value of £352,320 ($460,308.34).

Relx Company Profile (LON:REL)

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.