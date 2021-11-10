BidiPass Trading Up 6.1% Over Last 7 Days (BDP)

BidiPass (CURRENCY:BDP) traded 35.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 10th. One BidiPass coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BidiPass has traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar. BidiPass has a market cap of $124,056.01 and $662.00 worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.19 or 0.00052522 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001536 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $141.06 or 0.00216672 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000503 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00011193 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.91 or 0.00090485 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

BidiPass Coin Profile

BDP is a coin. Its launch date was April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 386,631,337 coins. The official message board for BidiPass is medium.com/@bidipass . BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @bidipass and its Facebook page is accessible here . BidiPass’ official website is bidipass.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidipass is a digital identity authentication platform applicable to any process of authentication, either onsite or online, for authenticate people and for tracking objects and uses the smartphone as personal security token. BDP is an ERC20 token used as a mean of payment within the BidiPass network. “

BidiPass Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BidiPass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BidiPass should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BidiPass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

