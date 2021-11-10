Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $188.73.

LEA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Lear from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Lear from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lear from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $200.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th.

In other Lear news, VP Marianne Vidershain sold 170 shares of Lear stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.01, for a total value of $30,431.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LEA. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 47.1% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,796 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 3,458 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 8.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 31,823 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,768,000 after buying an additional 2,381 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in Lear in the first quarter valued at $218,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lear by 41.7% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,417 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lear by 4.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 181,348 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,870,000 after purchasing an additional 7,358 shares during the last quarter. 95.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LEA traded down $2.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $177.52. The stock had a trading volume of 578,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,395. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.52. Lear has a one year low of $132.32 and a one year high of $204.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.95.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 2.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lear will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. Lear’s payout ratio is currently 21.88%.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

