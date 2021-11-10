Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $207.41.

TXN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

In related news, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $948,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total transaction of $9,018,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth $29,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 369.6% in the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 104.4% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 240.0% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded down $3.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $187.02. 4,304,033 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,192,071. The company’s 50-day moving average is $193.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 4.86. The company has a market capitalization of $172.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.95. Texas Instruments has a 1 year low of $152.71 and a 1 year high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 41.61% and a return on equity of 68.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.05%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Recommended Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.