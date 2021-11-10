eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.010-$0.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $21.90 million-$22.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $21.82 million.eGain also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.030-$0.000 EPS.

Shares of eGain stock traded up $0.62 on Wednesday, hitting $11.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,876. eGain has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $14.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.81. The company has a market capitalization of $366.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.72 and a beta of 0.37.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. eGain had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 8.89%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that eGain will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EGAN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded eGain from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded eGain from a d rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.33.

In related news, Director Russell Christine sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total value of $230,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $55,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 132,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,666.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 33.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGAN. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of eGain by 26.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 6,908 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of eGain by 10.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eGain in the second quarter valued at $116,000. Institutional investors own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

