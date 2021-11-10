Unity Software (NYSE:U) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Unity Software (NYSE:U) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 52.08% and a negative return on equity of 17.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.50) earnings per share.

U stock traded up $4.82 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $176.45. 14,502,955 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,645,691. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.95 and a beta of 2.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.29. Unity Software has a 1 year low of $76.00 and a 1 year high of $189.15.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Unity Software from $105.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Unity Software from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.00.

In other news, Director David Helgason sold 12,742 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $1,586,761.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $27,468,357.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,093,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,840,473.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,237,158 shares of company stock worth $162,703,751. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Unity Software stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) by 170.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,302,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,865,923 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 3.29% of Unity Software worth $1,021,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

