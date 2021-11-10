Evolution Petroleum Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM)

Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the energy company on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

Evolution Petroleum has decreased its dividend by 39.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Evolution Petroleum has a dividend payout ratio of 41.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

EPM traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $5.98. The company had a trading volume of 397,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,628. Evolution Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $6.74. The firm has a market cap of $201.12 million, a P/E ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The energy company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Evolution Petroleum had a negative net margin of 50.27% and a positive return on equity of 5.03%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Evolution Petroleum will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

EPM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evolution Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Evolution Petroleum from $6.00 to $7.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Evolution Petroleum stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) by 149.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,232 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,433 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.57% of Evolution Petroleum worth $948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 64.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Evolution Petroleum

Evolution Petroleum Corp. is an oil and gas company. It develops and produces oil and gas reserves within known oil and gas resources utilizing technology onshore in the United States. The company holds interests in the Carbon Dioxide enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana’s Delhi Field. Evolution Petroleum was founded by Robert Stevens Herlin and Laird Q.

