Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Declares $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 10th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%.

Radian Group has raised its dividend payment by 4,900.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Radian Group has a dividend payout ratio of 18.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Radian Group to earn $3.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.7%.

NYSE RDN traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.41. 853,528 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,324,047. Radian Group has a 1-year low of $17.89 and a 1-year high of $25.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.42.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $285.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.60 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 40.78% and a return on equity of 12.60%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Radian Group will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 14,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total value of $336,692.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 3,333 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $76,025.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Radian Group stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) by 19.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,046,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 332,203 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.10% of Radian Group worth $45,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 96.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RDN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Radian Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Radian Group from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

