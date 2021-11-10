Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Plans $0.18 Monthly Dividend

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1808 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has decreased its dividend by 20.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CLM traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.35. The company had a trading volume of 4,153,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,614. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a twelve month low of $10.75 and a twelve month high of $14.75.

In other news, Director Matthew Morris sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.89, for a total value of $167,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 33.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,011 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 116.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,275 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 5.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,497 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 5,212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.04% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Company Profile

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment company, which enagages in the objective of seeking long-term capital appreciation through investment primarily in equity securities of U.S. and non-U.S. companies. The company was founded in May 1987 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

