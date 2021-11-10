Insider Selling: Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Director Sells 780 Shares of Stock

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Director Joseph L. Garrett sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total transaction of $34,398.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Pacific Premier Bancorp stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,624. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.31. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.54 and a 12 month high of $47.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $199.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.20 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 40.06% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.94%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PPBI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PPBI. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 48,813.0% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,105,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,174 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $23,068,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,422,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,779,000 after buying an additional 306,218 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,514,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,900,000 after buying an additional 257,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 575,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,014,000 after buying an additional 236,273 shares during the last quarter. 91.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

