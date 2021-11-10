Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) CEO Patrick W. Smith Sells 200 Shares of Stock

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $36,008.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ AXON traded down $6.15 on Wednesday, hitting $170.25. 303,302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,993. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.57 and a 52-week high of $212.37. The company has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.89 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $177.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.72.

AXON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Axon Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Axon Enterprise from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 61,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Axon Enterprise by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 131,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 3.1% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 186,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,688,000 after buying an additional 5,568 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 253.9% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 4,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.5% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 60,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,664,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. 75.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

