Kenneth T. Mills Sells 1,500 Shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Stock

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ RGNX traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.33. The company had a trading volume of 297,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,107. REGENXBIO Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.02 and a fifty-two week high of $50.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.21, a P/E/G ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.48 and its 200 day moving average is $35.97.

Get REGENXBIO alerts:

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.50). REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 228.08% and a negative return on equity of 44.70%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that REGENXBIO Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 5,163.2% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP grew its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 29.3% during the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 1,558.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 92.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RGNX shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered REGENXBIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on REGENXBIO from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on REGENXBIO from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on REGENXBIO from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.22.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for REGENXBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REGENXBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.