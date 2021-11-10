Airbnb (ABNB) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) in the last few weeks:

11/8/2021 – Airbnb had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $200.00 to $235.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

11/8/2021 – Airbnb had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $200.00 to $235.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

11/8/2021 – Airbnb had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $210.00 to $225.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/8/2021 – Airbnb had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $152.00 to $205.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/8/2021 – Airbnb had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $160.00 to $180.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

11/8/2021 – Airbnb had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $160.00 to $180.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/8/2021 – Airbnb had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $174.00 to $230.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/8/2021 – Airbnb had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $205.00 to $250.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

11/7/2021 – Airbnb had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $175.00 to $215.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Airbnb had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $170.00 to $195.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Airbnb had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $190.00 to $205.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Airbnb had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $167.00 to $179.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Airbnb had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $165.00 to $190.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Airbnb had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $200.00 to $210.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/25/2021 – Airbnb had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $180.00 to $190.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/14/2021 – Airbnb had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $145.00 to $160.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/12/2021 – Airbnb was upgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $220.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $160.00.

10/1/2021 – Airbnb had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $170.00 to $190.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/1/2021 – Airbnb had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $195.00 to $205.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/27/2021 – Airbnb is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock.

9/24/2021 – Airbnb had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock.

9/15/2021 – Airbnb had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock.

9/15/2021 – Airbnb had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tigress Financial. They now have a $206.00 price target on the stock.

9/13/2021 – Airbnb is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “sell” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Airbnb stock traded down $2.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $192.22. 6,689,091 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,517,685. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $170.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.64. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.50 and a twelve month high of $219.94. The company has a market cap of $120.84 billion and a PE ratio of -15.91.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 80.74% and a negative return on equity of 102.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Airbnb news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total value of $2,900,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,932.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 874,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.89, for a total transaction of $129,388,961.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 287,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,535,826.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,624,632 shares of company stock valued at $258,538,804 over the last three months. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Airbnb by 58.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 32,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,087,000 after purchasing an additional 11,887 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Airbnb during the first quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb during the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund acquired a new position in Airbnb during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,157,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in Airbnb during the first quarter valued at approximately $549,000. 25.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

