Genpact (NYSE:G) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Genpact (NYSE:G) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Genpact had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 24.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Genpact updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.400-$2.430 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $2.40-2.43 EPS.

Shares of Genpact stock traded down $1.17 on Wednesday, reaching $50.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,054,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176,224. The stock has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.39. Genpact has a fifty-two week low of $38.28 and a fifty-two week high of $52.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.76%.

In related news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $250,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Genpact stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 226,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 45,509 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.12% of Genpact worth $10,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on G shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Genpact from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Genpact from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Genpact from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.80.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

