Brokerages Set Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) PT at $32.83

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.83.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BXMT. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

In other news, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,164 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total value of $38,249.04. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 86,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,830,921.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Henry N. Nassau acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.73 per share, with a total value of $981,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 5,148 shares of company stock worth $164,718 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXMT. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 387.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 79.2% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 59.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BXMT traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.63. The stock had a trading volume of 581,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,527. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.03. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 1 year low of $24.38 and a 1 year high of $33.88.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 54.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.37%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.88%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

See Also: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.