Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Receives $21.07 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.64.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ATEC. Cowen began coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.50 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Alphatec from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATEC traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,943,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,109. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. Alphatec has a 52 week low of $9.26 and a 52 week high of $19.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 1.63.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $62.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.43 million. Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 92.96% and a negative net margin of 61.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphatec will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphatec news, Director David R. Pelizzon bought 5,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $70,525.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.26 per share, with a total value of $26,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $506,532. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 9,056 shares of company stock valued at $118,027 in the last 90 days. 34.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Alphatec by 15.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 30,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Alphatec by 3.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,557 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphatec by 5.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,072,337 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $16,428,000 after acquiring an additional 52,796 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphatec during the first quarter worth approximately $698,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Alphatec by 7.8% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,136 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

