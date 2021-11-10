Dai (DAI) Reaches Market Cap of $6.39 Billion

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 10th. Dai has a market cap of $6.39 billion and $1.33 billion worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dai has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Dai coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00001516 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.19 or 0.00052522 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001536 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.06 or 0.00216672 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000503 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00011193 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.91 or 0.00090485 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai Coin Profile

DAI is a coin. It launched on November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 6,474,952,202 coins and its circulating supply is 6,474,951,714 coins. The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi Collateral Dai (DAI) is a multi collateral-backed cryptocurrency. It was created by the Maker, a smart contract platform on the Ethereum blockchain, to enable anyone to leverage their Ethereum assets and generate MCD tokens on the Maker Platform. Once generated, MCD can be used in the same manner as any other cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Dai

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

