Cash Tech (CATE) One Day Volume Tops $10,904.00

Cash Tech (CURRENCY:CATE) traded up 20.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 10th. Cash Tech has a total market cap of $162,621.58 and approximately $10,904.00 worth of Cash Tech was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cash Tech coin can currently be purchased for $0.0138 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Cash Tech has traded 50.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cash Tech alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.19 or 0.00052522 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001536 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.06 or 0.00216672 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000503 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00011193 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.91 or 0.00090485 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Cash Tech Profile

Cash Tech is a coin. It launched on February 25th, 2021. Cash Tech’s total supply is 153,477,500 coins and its circulating supply is 11,755,793 coins. Cash Tech’s official Twitter account is @TechCashDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “A multichain all-in-one DeFi App. One application to store, spend, stake, exchange, and loan cryptocurrency assets. The Cash Tech Utility Token – CATE – is used for payments, lending, staking, rewards, and voting in the Cash Tech App. Cash Tech is based on voting within the Cash Tech Community. The governance design decentralizes voting power amongst CATE token holders. “

Buying and Selling Cash Tech

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cash Tech directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cash Tech should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cash Tech using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cash Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cash Tech and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.