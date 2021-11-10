SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12), Zacks reports. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share.

NYSE SAIL traded up $9.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.05. The company had a trading volume of 6,423,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,583. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.56 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.30. SailPoint Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $39.00 and a fifty-two week high of $64.19.

SAIL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.54.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, Director Tracey Newell sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total value of $82,022.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $926,713.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Matt Mills sold 11,317 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total transaction of $495,231.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 119,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,208,665.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 91,188 shares of company stock worth $4,228,057 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SailPoint Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 604,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,520 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.65% of SailPoint Technologies worth $30,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

