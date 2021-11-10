AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $29.34

AirBoss of America Corp. (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $29.34 and traded as high as $30.29. AirBoss of America shares last traded at $30.29, with a volume of 1,937 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from C$49.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from C$50.00 to C$53.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.39 and its 200-day moving average is $29.31.

AirBoss of America Corp. engages in the provision of compounded rubber, survivability solutions and anti-vibration components to a diverse group of customers globally. It operates through the following segments: Rubber Solutions, Engineered Products, AirBoss Defense Group, and Unallocated Corporate Costs.

