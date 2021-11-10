Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.78

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.78 and traded as high as $19.30. Invesco DB Agriculture Fund shares last traded at $19.22, with a volume of 1,204,073 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.79.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 516.2% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 865,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,762,000 after acquiring an additional 725,283 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 3.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 3,356 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund in the first quarter valued at $1,431,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund in the first quarter valued at $662,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund in the first quarter valued at $284,000.

PowerShares DB Agriculture Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund’s subsidiary is DB Agriculture Master Fund (the Master Fund), a separate series of DB Multi-Sector Commodity Master Trust (the Master Trust). The Fund offers common units of beneficial interest (the Shares) only to certain eligible financial institutions (the Authorized Participants) in one or more blocks of 200,000 Shares, called a Basket.

