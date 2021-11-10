Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Global Cord Blood Co. (NYSE:CO) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.50. Global Cord Blood shares last traded at $4.33, with a volume of 40,409 shares.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.60. The firm has a market cap of $511.73 million, a P/E ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.34.

Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The medical research company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Global Cord Blood had a net margin of 42.87% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $48.81 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CO. Man Group plc grew its stake in Global Cord Blood by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,379,306 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,248,000 after buying an additional 758,693 shares during the last quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Global Cord Blood by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,184,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,664,000 after purchasing an additional 361,238 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Global Cord Blood in the 1st quarter valued at $426,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Global Cord Blood by 90.1% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 179,492 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 85,061 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Global Cord Blood in the 1st quarter valued at $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.92% of the company’s stock.

Global Cord Blood Company Profile (NYSE:CO)

Global Cord Blood operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cord blood banking services. It provides cord blood processing and storage service. The company also offers cord blood collection, laboratory testing, hematopoietic stem cell processing and stem cell storage services. The firm preserves cord blood units donated by the public and provides matching services on such donated units and deliver matching units to patients in need of transplants.

