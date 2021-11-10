VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA) Share Price Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $65.18

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $65.18 and traded as high as $71.48. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF shares last traded at $71.00, with a volume of 8,093 shares changing hands.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.22.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.019 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th.
About VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA)
Cogdell Spencer Inc is an integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in healthcare facilities, including medical offices and ambulatory surgery and diagnostic centers. The Company focuses on the ownership, delivery, acquisition, and management of healthcare facilities in the United States of America.
