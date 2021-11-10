VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA) Share Price Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $65.18

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $65.18 and traded as high as $71.48. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF shares last traded at $71.00, with a volume of 8,093 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.22.

Get VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.019 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 32,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF during the third quarter valued at $279,000. TAP Consulting LLC increased its position in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 11.9% during the third quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 50,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after acquiring an additional 5,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 30,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter.

About VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA)

Cogdell Spencer Inc is an integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in healthcare facilities, including medical offices and ambulatory surgery and diagnostic centers. The Company focuses on the ownership, delivery, acquisition, and management of healthcare facilities in the United States of America.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.