U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.95. U.S. Energy shares last traded at $3.90, with a volume of 91,818 shares trading hands.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.15.

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.66 million during the quarter. U.S. Energy had a negative net margin of 69.79% and a negative return on equity of 27.07%.

In other U.S. Energy news, Director Randall D. Keys bought 10,000 shares of U.S. Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.07 per share, for a total transaction of $40,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Energy during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in U.S. Energy by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,261 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 5,303 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Energy during the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. 3.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:USEG)

US Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties. Its projects include North Dakota, Texas and Louisiana. The company was founded on January 26, 1966 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

