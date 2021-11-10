Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $13.00 price objective on the coal producer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.94% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Peabody Energy Corporation is a coal company. It provides voice in advocating for sustainable mining, energy access and clean coal technologies. The company serves metallurgical and thermal coal customers primarily in Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico and Wyoming, Illinois, Indiana and Australia. Peabody Energy Corporation is based in St Louis, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on BTU. B. Riley boosted their price target on Peabody Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Benchmark upgraded Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

NYSE:BTU traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.93. 5,242,156 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,505,505. Peabody Energy has a twelve month low of $0.84 and a twelve month high of $19.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.24.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The coal producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.13). Peabody Energy had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a negative return on equity of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $679.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $905.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.66) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, insider Kemal Williamson sold 77,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total value of $1,157,976.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 1,188,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $20,376,049.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,696,544 shares of company stock valued at $27,306,910 in the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTU. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the first quarter worth $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the third quarter worth $31,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the third quarter worth $44,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the first quarter worth $70,000. 69.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

