Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $20.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.55% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Blucora, Inc. provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small businesses and tax professionals. The company’s products and services consist of tax preparation and wealth management, through TaxAct and HD Vest. TaxAct provides digital tax preparation solution for individuals, business owners and tax professionals. HD Vest Financial Services (R) supports an independent network of tax professionals who provide comprehensive financial planning solutions. Blucora, Inc. is based in IRVING, Texas. “

Separately, Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Blucora from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

NASDAQ BCOR traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.77. 197,652 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,487. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $864.88 million, a P/E ratio of -42.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.69. Blucora has a 52 week low of $11.67 and a 52 week high of $18.83.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.11. Blucora had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a positive return on equity of 21.81%. The business had revenue of $174.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Blucora will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCOR. P2 Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Blucora in the first quarter worth about $38,272,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Blucora by 28.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,618,971 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,238,000 after purchasing an additional 359,727 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blucora by 47.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 670,352 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,376,000 after purchasing an additional 215,375 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blucora by 480.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 250,944 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,176,000 after purchasing an additional 207,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Blucora in the second quarter worth about $2,609,000. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blucora, Inc engages in the provision of integrated tax-focused wealth management services and software. It operates through the Wealth Management and Tax Preparation segments. The Wealth Management segment consists of the operations of Avantax, which provides tax-focused wealth management solutions for financial advisors, tax preparers, certified public accounting firms, and its clients.

