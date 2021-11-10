Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) CEO Acquires $197,011.10 in Stock

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) CEO Alan B. Levan bought 6,589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.90 per share, with a total value of $197,011.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

BVH traded up $0.99 on Wednesday, reaching $31.24. The company had a trading volume of 108,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,867. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.28 and a 200-day moving average of $21.31. The company has a market capitalization of $686.72 million, a P/E ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. has a one year low of $9.97 and a one year high of $31.25.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.40. Bluegreen Vacations had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 19.53%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.53) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BVH. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Bluegreen Vacations in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations by 116.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations by 392.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.19% of the company’s stock.

BVH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Bluegreen Vacations in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Bluegreen Vacations in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Bluegreen Vacations from $42.50 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bluegreen Vacations presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.40.

About Bluegreen Vacations

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.

