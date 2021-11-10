Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) CEO Acquires $197,011.10 in Stock

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) CEO Alan B. Levan bought 6,589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.90 per share, with a total value of $197,011.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
BVH traded up $0.99 on Wednesday, reaching $31.24. The company had a trading volume of 108,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,867. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.28 and a 200-day moving average of $21.31. The company has a market capitalization of $686.72 million, a P/E ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. has a one year low of $9.97 and a one year high of $31.25.
Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.40. Bluegreen Vacations had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 19.53%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.53) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.
BVH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Bluegreen Vacations in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Bluegreen Vacations in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Bluegreen Vacations from $42.50 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bluegreen Vacations presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.40.
About Bluegreen Vacations
Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.
Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)
Receive News & Ratings for Bluegreen Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluegreen Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.