RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Major Shareholder Sells $409,500.00 in Stock

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) major shareholder Lor Inc sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.46, for a total transaction of $409,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Lor Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 4th, Lor Inc sold 100,000 shares of RPC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total transaction of $519,000.00.

On Tuesday, November 2nd, Lor Inc sold 50,000 shares of RPC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total transaction of $268,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Lor Inc sold 100,000 shares of RPC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total transaction of $397,000.00.

On Monday, September 20th, Lor Inc sold 125,000 shares of RPC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total transaction of $476,250.00.

On Thursday, September 16th, Lor Inc sold 125,000 shares of RPC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total transaction of $528,750.00.

RES stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.29. 932,191 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 943,043. RPC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.55 and a 52-week high of $7.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.13 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.86 and its 200 day moving average is $4.86.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. RPC had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $225.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 93.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of RPC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in RPC during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in RPC by 594.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4,926 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in RPC by 696.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 6,964 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in RPC during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in RPC during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 26.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RPC

RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.

