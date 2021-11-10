Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) CFO Sells $272,485.12 in Stock

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) CFO Roger L. Smith sold 141,184 shares of Ur-Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.93, for a total transaction of $272,485.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSEAMERICAN:URG traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.93. 5,156,991 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,842,362. The firm has a market cap of $398.13 million, a P/E ratio of -12.93 and a beta of 1.46. Ur-Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts expect that Ur-Energy Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ur-Energy by 33,421.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,925,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,495,000 after purchasing an additional 8,898,421 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Ur-Energy by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,856,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,725 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ur-Energy by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,278,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359,729 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Ur-Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,755,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Ur-Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,999,000. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on URG. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Ur-Energy from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ur-Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price (up from $2.10) on shares of Ur-Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Ur-Energy Company Profile

Ur-Energy, Inc is an exploration stage mining company, which engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes the Lost Creek uranium project, Shirley Basin mine site, Lost Soldier property, and Lucky Mc Mine site. The company was founded by Jeffrey T. Klenda and Paul W.

