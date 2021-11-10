Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.32.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ASMB. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Assembly Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.10 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new stake in Assembly Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 185.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,703 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Assembly Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 65.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASMB stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.94. 2,236,079 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,029,152. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.63. Assembly Biosciences has a 1-year low of $2.89 and a 1-year high of $7.02. The firm has a market cap of $132.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.62.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.16. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Assembly Biosciences will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

About Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of products for infectious diseases, such as chronic hepatitis B virus and illnesses associated with a dysbiotic microbiome. It focuses in two innovative platform programs: oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus, and the oral synthetic live biotherapeutics candidate.

