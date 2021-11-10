Ryo Currency Price Reaches $0.0618 (RYO)

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded 12% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 10th. One Ryo Currency coin can now be bought for $0.0618 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ryo Currency has traded 18.9% lower against the US dollar. Ryo Currency has a total market cap of $2.03 million and approximately $3,530.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64,904.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,603.40 or 0.07092588 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $264.61 or 0.00407689 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $670.37 or 0.01032857 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.35 or 0.00086814 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $267.43 or 0.00412040 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.60 or 0.00273634 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00005326 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $141.76 or 0.00218412 BTC.

Ryo Currency Profile

RYO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 32,908,789 coins and its circulating supply is 32,791,477 coins. The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ryo Currency is medium.com/@ryo.currency . The official website for Ryo Currency is ryo-currency.com . Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ryo Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ryo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

