HUNT (HUNT) Price Hits $0.78

HUNT (CURRENCY:HUNT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 10th. During the last week, HUNT has traded down 6.3% against the dollar. One HUNT coin can now be bought for $0.78 or 0.00001207 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HUNT has a market cap of $86.42 million and approximately $8.89 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.25 or 0.00052772 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001539 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $140.49 or 0.00216456 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000506 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00011038 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.04 or 0.00090966 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

HUNT Profile

HUNT is a coin. It was first traded on February 1st, 2019. HUNT’s total supply is 210,129,104 coins and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 coins. The official website for HUNT is hunt.town . HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt . The official message board for HUNT is steemit.com/@steemhunt . The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes. “

HUNT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUNT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HUNT using one of the exchanges listed above.

