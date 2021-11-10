WELL (WELL) Trading 2.2% Higher Over Last Week

WELL (CURRENCY:WELL) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 10th. In the last seven days, WELL has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar. One WELL coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000310 BTC on major exchanges. WELL has a market cap of $27.55 million and approximately $38,428.00 worth of WELL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get WELL alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.25 or 0.00052772 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001539 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $140.49 or 0.00216456 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000506 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00011038 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.04 or 0.00090966 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

WELL Profile

WELL (WELL) is a coin. WELL’s total supply is 1,496,163,846 coins and its circulating supply is 137,080,000 coins. The official website for WELL is www.joinwell.io . The Reddit community for WELL is /r/JoinWell and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WELL’s official Twitter account is @jointeamwell and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WELL is the 1st healthcare protocol and is globalizing healthcare and eliminating country borders to directly connect doctors, therapists, psychologists and other healthcare specialists to patients worldwide through the WELL platform. WELL tokens are based on the Ethereum network. It's used for transactions in the network, used to solve the world’s biggest healthcare issues surrounding cross-border payments, data accessibility and payment risk. “

Buying and Selling WELL

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WELL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WELL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WELL using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “WELLUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for WELL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WELL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.