Signata Reaches Market Cap of $8.78 Million (SATA)

Signata (CURRENCY:SATA) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 10th. In the last seven days, Signata has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar. One Signata coin can now be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00000556 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Signata has a total market cap of $8.78 million and approximately $319,154.00 worth of Signata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.25 or 0.00052772 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001539 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.49 or 0.00216456 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000506 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00011038 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.04 or 0.00090966 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Signata

Signata (CRYPTO:SATA) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Signata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,329,317 coins. Signata’s official Twitter account is @congruentlabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Signata project aims to deliver a full suite of blockchain-powered identity and access control solutions, including hardware token integration and a marketplace of smart contracts for integration with 3rd party service providers. Signata (SATA) token will serve a number of purposes. In future releases of the platform the SATA tokens will be used to interact with a platform of smart contract-based decentralized identity services that Signata is currently developing – both as core internal capabilities for the product, but additionally as on-and-off-chain anonymity preserving systems that external applications can integrate and consume to build an identity ecosystem unbound by central authorities. This new platform will be known as the Identity Guard & Anonymity Framework (IdGAF). “

Buying and Selling Signata

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Signata directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Signata should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Signata using one of the exchanges listed above.

