Bao Finance Price Down 9.8% Over Last 7 Days (BAO)

Bao Finance (CURRENCY:BAO) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 10th. One Bao Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bao Finance has traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bao Finance has a total market cap of $10.76 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001541 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.90 or 0.00072268 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.19 or 0.00072710 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.74 or 0.00096658 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,599.23 or 0.99529844 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,571.34 or 0.07043196 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00019825 BTC.

About Bao Finance

Bao Finance was first traded on December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 coins and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 coins. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @thebaoman and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (?) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (??) are delicious wrapped dumplings. These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure. Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems. The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go. “

Buying and Selling Bao Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bao Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bao Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bao Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

