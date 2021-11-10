SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.700-$1.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.80 billion-$9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.89 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SpartanNash from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

NASDAQ SPTN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.40. 295,178 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,651. SpartanNash has a 52-week low of $16.71 and a 52-week high of $25.21. The company has a market capitalization of $876.89 million, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.28 and its 200-day moving average is $20.68.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. SpartanNash’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that SpartanNash will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is 41.88%.

In other news, Director William R. Voss sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $637,392. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen M. Mahoney sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total transaction of $256,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,594,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

