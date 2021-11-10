Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avalo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,194.82% and a negative return on equity of 261.82%.

Shares of AVTX stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.29. 9,585 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,717. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.41. Avalo Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.99 and a 12-month high of $4.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Avalo Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidates include CERC-801, CERC-802, and CERC-803, which are therapies for inherited metabolic disorders known as congenital disorders of glycosylation.

