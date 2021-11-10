Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF (NYSEARCA:PSMR) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF (NYSEARCA:PSMR)’s stock price rose 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.11 and last traded at $22.11. Approximately 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 5,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.02.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.56.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF (NYSEARCA:PSMR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 271,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,849,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 71.45% of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

