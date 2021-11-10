CBL & Associates Properties (OTCMKTS:CBLAQ) Shares Up 2.4%

Shares of CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBLAQ) shot up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.18 and last traded at $0.17. 118,900 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 810,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.17 and a 200-day moving average of $0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

About CBL & Associates Properties (OTCMKTS:CBLAQ)

CBL & Associates Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates retail properties. The firm engages in owning, developing, acquiring, leasing, managing and operating regional shopping malls, open-air centers, community centers and office properties. It operates through Malls and All Other segments.

