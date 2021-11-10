Talon Metals (OTCMKTS:TLOFF) Stock Price Up 2.8%

Talon Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TLOFF) shot up 2.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.55 and last traded at $0.52. 246,101 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 505,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.48.

Talon Metals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TLOFF)

Talon Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of minerals. It holds interests in the Tamarack nickel-copper-cobalt and Trairão iron projects. The company was founded on April 5, 2005 and is headquartered in Road Town, British Virgin Islands.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Talon Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talon Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.