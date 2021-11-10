United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt Sells 3,083 Shares

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $616,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR traded up $3.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $202.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 409,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,608. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.62. United Therapeutics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $129.43 and a fifty-two week high of $216.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 7.46.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $444.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.45 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 27.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.4 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 12.5% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 702,098 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,593,000 after purchasing an additional 77,919 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in United Therapeutics by 67.9% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 10,602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 4,289 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in United Therapeutics by 63.4% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 171,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,636,000 after buying an additional 66,474 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in United Therapeutics by 24.0% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in United Therapeutics by 1.7% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 14,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UTHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.78.

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

